First Alert Weather Days in effect through Noon Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will see our weather conditions deteriorate overnight as feeder bands associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas start to rotate up through East Texas. This will be the start of a wet 24 to 36-hour period for us before the bulk of the steady, heavier rainfall moves off to our east by late Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the potential for some localized street flooding and isolated tornadoes, we have declared the time frame from tonight through Noon on Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

We do need some soaking rains, so this is not all bad news. However, let’s hope we can avoid high rainfall rates and excessive rainfall when Nicholas moves through our part of East Texas late Tuesday through midday Wednesday.

Rainfall will be our biggest threat, with areas north of Highway 7 only receiving around an inch or so of rain. However, areas south of Highway 7, including Lufkin and Nacogdoches, look to received two-to-four inches on average this week. Our highest flood potential will be in our far southeastern counties, where four-to-six inches of rain is expected. Due to the high rainfall rates in these areas, isolated, higher amounts of six-to-eight inches are not off the table for residents south of the Highway 190 corridor.

There is a secondary, low-end threat of isolated tornadoes overnight and especially on Tuesday. These brief spin-ups are usually weak and fast-moving, but can cause some isolated damage along the way.

By Wednesday, Tropical Depression Nicholas will begin to shift east and out of East Texas, bringing an end to the widespread, heavy rainfall.

Temperatures the next few days will be much cooler than average, with highs in the lower 80′s.

By the back half of this week and this weekend, our rain odds drop to 30% as lingering moisture will combine with daytime heating to yield some scattered downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.