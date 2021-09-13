East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fisher: Haynes King has no timetable yet on return

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that quarterback Haynes King suffered a crack in his lower leg against Colorado and there is no timetable yet on when he will return.

Fisher said that King had successful surgery on Sunday and that the crack in his leg was clean, so recovery should go well, but he does not know at this time how long it will take to heal. A&M’s starting quarterback went down with his leg injury early in the game against Colorado and was immediately taken to the locker room. King was seen later on the sidelines with a boot on his leg, still supporting his team.

Backup quarterback Zach Calzada played the rest of the game for King, and while he struggled to get going at the start, Calzada looked more comfortable towards the end of the game and was able to lead the Aggies to a game-winning drive to beat the Buffaloes 10-7.

Calzada will be the starting quarterback while King recovers from his leg injury, and Fisher said that not much will change with his offensive scheme, it’s just a matter of Calzada getting more comfortable moving forward.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’

Latest News

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between points during the men's singles...
Novak Djokovic’s bid for year’s Grand Slam ends against Daniil Medvedev
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M drops to #7 in latest AP Top 25
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, right, poses for photos with Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, after...
Qualifier to champion: Britain’s Raducanu, 18, wins US Open
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
Falling cat saved with American flag at Miami football game