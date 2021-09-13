East Texas Now Business Break
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Source: Lufkin Police Department(KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple railroad crossings have been blocked after a train hit an 18-wheeler that was hauling a construction vehicle near the intersection of Feagin Drive/Southwood Drive and Loop 287 Monday morning.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said in addition to the abovementioned crossing, the crossings at Lazy Lane and Feagin Drive and Feagin Drive and Pershing Street have been closed as LPD works to clear the scene.

The train did not derail, and no major injuries were reported, Pebsworth said.

“Avoid the area at all costs and expect delays,” Pebsowrth said.

Source: Caleb Beames, KTRE Staff
Source: Caleb Beames, KTRE Staff(Caleb Beams, KTRE Staff)

