Stephen F Austin State University’s Board of Regents Special Meeting

SFA Board of Regents meets Sunday to discuss concerns of students and staff
SFA Board of Regents meets Sunday to discuss concerns of students and staff
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Stephen F Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting. The meeting opened to the public at 3pm and left for an executive session around 3:30pm. They came back to the open session after a five hour deliberation.

Karen Gant addressed the live audience breaking down their discussion into three categories. These categories were determined based on listening sessions Gant and D. Steve Gordon attended this past week where discussions were made regarding complaints of the faculty and staff. The concerns expressed were an unapproachable and not accessible Board of Regents, D. Steve Gordon’s presidential position, and an overall frustration of understanding the budget.

Not all of the Board of Regents was present at the meeting. Gant said the board of regents will further these discussions very soon.

