East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says

A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over...
A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows stress can lead to high blood pressure.

The information may sound familiar, but most previous studies have focused on the effect of stress on existing hypertension.

The new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause the condition over time.

It can also increase your risk for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists say the reverse is also true. Reducing stress can lower the same risk factors.

According to the researchers, the key is to recognize stressful situations early and begin reducing them with breathing and relaxation techniques before they produce excess cortisol in your system.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps your body deal with stressful situations, but long-term increased levels can cause the problems outlined by the scientists.

The study was published in Circulation, a scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’
Todd Swan owns a specialized company in Lufkin that makes miniature locomotive trains for...
Lufkin man moves from Union Pacific to his own small-train company
Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA Board calls special meeting Sunday to consider presidential position
SFA Professor teaching younger generations about 9/11
SFA professor says teaching 9/11 to younger generations presents unique challenges

Latest News

Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Nation's oldest WWII vet turns 112
Over the next two months, several East Texas hunting seasons will intersect, and game wardens...
Push for hunter education as multiple hunting seasons approach
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire