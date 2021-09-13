East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
Pictured is Dr. Scott Gordon. SFA's president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA president responds to Faculty Senate calls for revocation of contract, says ‘we have to work together’
Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. (Source: KTRE Staff)
SFA Board calls special meeting Sunday to consider presidential position

Latest News

Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger spoke with KTRE about preparations being made for...
WebXtra: Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger spoke with KTRE about preparations being made for...
WebXtra: Tropical storm readiness
Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans, the nation's oldest World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th...
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday