WebXtra: Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is placing emergency coordinators and highway crews on alert as it is expected to pass through Deep East Texas this week.

Most are keeping a close watch on weather radar and are in communication with state emergency agencies, the national weather service and KTRE weather.

Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger and Emergency Coordinator for Sabine County David Roch share what they know and how residents should prepare.

Additionally, City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said Lufkin city officials are also putting preparations in place for the storm.

“We are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicholas and any potential impacts here in East Texas,” Pebsworth said. “Our first responders – police, fire, communications, EMS – and our public works employees have been notified of the weather threat. As with any potential severe weather threat, they will be on standby if the need for additional manpower arises. We don’t anticipate any major issues with this storm, but again we will keep a close eye on the forecast this week.”

East Texas News and Weather will monitor the track of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

