Angelina College soccer teams seeing early-season success

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College soccer teams are seeing early-season success as the program relaunches after missing the 2020 season.

The men’s team is ranked 14 in the national NJCAA rankings. The women are ranked 20 in the national NJCAA rankings. This is the first time both teams have been ranked in program history.

The teams will see their toughest test of the season Wednesday night when they host Tyler Junior College. Both Apache squads come into the match’s rank including a No.1 national ranking for the women.

The games are set to take place at Lufkin High School with the women starting at 5 p.m. and the men’s starting around 7:30 p.m.

