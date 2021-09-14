East Texas Now Business Break
Burkeville ISD closed Tuesday in advance of Hurricane Nicholas

Burkeville ISD administration has decided to close school tomorrow in case Hurricane Nicholas...
Burkeville ISD administration has decided to close school tomorrow in case Hurricane Nicholas affects the area.(Burkeville ISD Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURKEVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - Burkeville ISD administration has decided to close school tomorrow in case Hurricane Nicholas affects the area.

From the district’s Facebook page:

Due to the predicted heavy rain from Tropical Storm (now hurricane) Nicholas, Burkeville ISD will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021. We will evaluate the situation and roads tomorrow to determine a status for Wednesday. Please stay safe and stay tuned for updates.

*In the event you receive a call from 844-565-0067, it is our school callout system. We’ve been working out the bugs since we have switched over our website and we think we have it resolved, but it would be helpful to save this number in your phone, just in case, so it isn’t received as spam

