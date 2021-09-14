COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas hits 2-week high

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations for Deep East Texas saw a large increase over Sunday’s numbers.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 178 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Trauma Service Area covering the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area on Monday. That’s an increase of 48 from Sunday and also marks the highest number of hospitalizations for the virus since September 2.

DSHS also reports that there are four adult ICU beds available as of Monday in Trauma Service Area H.

