East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas hits 2-week high

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations for Deep East Texas saw a large increase over Sunday’s numbers.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), 178 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Trauma Service Area covering the Nacogdoches/Lufkin area on Monday. That’s an increase of 48 from Sunday and also marks the highest number of hospitalizations for the virus since September 2.

DSHS also reports that there are four adult ICU beds available as of Monday in Trauma Service Area H.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Jonathan Paul Sensat is accused of sexually assaulting massage parlor clients, including a...
Crockett police: Masseur sexually abused clients, child
Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger spoke with KTRE about preparations being made for...
Deep East Texas prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Burkeville ISD administration has decided to close school tomorrow in case Hurricane Nicholas...
Several East Texas school districts closed, delayed Tuesday due to Hurricane Nicholas