Fifty-seven-year-old woman dies in mobile home fire on CR 559 in Etoile

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A mobile home fire on County Road 559 in Nacogdoches claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the fire occurred in the700 block of CR 559. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office communications center received a 911 call about the fire at about 4:25 a.m. The Etoile Volunteer Fire Department and several other area volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

“It was found that two people were inside the mobile home when one of the ladies woke up and could smell smoke,” the press release stated. “The owner of the residence was handicapped and in a wheelchair. She was able to make it out of the west end of the residence.

The woman then called for help from two nearby neighbors.

The neighbors tried to enter a door to the home, but the fire was too hot. It drove them back, the press release stated.

They went to the east side of the house, where the victim was still in a bedroom. The neighbors tried to pull out an air conditioner window unit to get inside, but they were unable to, the press release stated.

“The fire quickly consumed the mobile home, and the Vitim was later found deceased inside the residence.”

The victim has been identified as Elise Moore, of Etoile.

“Investigators learned after speaking with witnesses, that there had been recent electrical issues at the residence,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and an arson investigator with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

“A preliminary investigation has shown that the fire started near the living room of the residence in the south wall, and then spread quickly toward the east end of the residence,” the press release stated. “It does appear that electrical issues were the cause of the fire; however, this investigation is still ongoing. "

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

