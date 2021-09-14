East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: A few passing showers with below normal temperatures

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - I have good news for you in that we have dropped our First Alert Weather Days that were in place for Deep East Texas as the flooding potential has waned.

With Nicholas tracking further to the south down along the upper Texas coast, it has taken much of the deeper moisture and shifted it eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi.

We will keep a 40% chance of rain in the forecast overnight as some wrap-around moisture will lead to some light rain showers passing through at times.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of intermittent rain showers.  Highs will be in the lower 80′s with the occasional northeasterly breeze of 15 to 20 mph.

Other than some intermittent rain showers, most of the rain the next few days will be very light in nature. 

Rainfall amounts may reach one inch in the next five days, with higher amounts of two-to-four inches possible for residents in northern Jasper and Newton counties.  These amounts have been lowered now that we have more clarity on where Nicholas is located. 

Temperatures the next few days will be much cooler than average, with highs in the lower 80′s.

By the back half of this week and this weekend, our rain odds drop to 30% as lingering moisture will combine with daytime heating to yield some scattered downpours.

We will be back to warm and humid conditions by this weekend and early next week as we sit under partly cloudy skies with highs hovering in the lower 90′s.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for portions of Deep East Texas through at least Noon...
First Alert Days set for portions of Deep East Texas through noon Wednesday

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-14-21
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-14-21
Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips