First Alert: A few passing showers with below normal temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - I have good news for you in that we have dropped our First Alert Weather Days that were in place for Deep East Texas as the flooding potential has waned.

With Nicholas tracking further to the south down along the upper Texas coast, it has taken much of the deeper moisture and shifted it eastward into Louisiana and Mississippi.

We will keep a 40% chance of rain in the forecast overnight as some wrap-around moisture will lead to some light rain showers passing through at times.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of intermittent rain showers. Highs will be in the lower 80′s with the occasional northeasterly breeze of 15 to 20 mph.

Other than some intermittent rain showers, most of the rain the next few days will be very light in nature.

Rainfall amounts may reach one inch in the next five days, with higher amounts of two-to-four inches possible for residents in northern Jasper and Newton counties. These amounts have been lowered now that we have more clarity on where Nicholas is located.

Temperatures the next few days will be much cooler than average, with highs in the lower 80′s.

By the back half of this week and this weekend, our rain odds drop to 30% as lingering moisture will combine with daytime heating to yield some scattered downpours.

We will be back to warm and humid conditions by this weekend and early next week as we sit under partly cloudy skies with highs hovering in the lower 90′s.

