Henderson, Spring Hill clash in Red Zone Game of the week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson and Spring Hill will look to keep up early season momentum when the two squads meet up Friday night.

Both the Lions and Panthers enter the contest 2-1. Spring Hill is rising a 2-game win streak with wins over Brook Hill and White Oak.

“Our motto on the first play is to just go out there and give it all we got and hit them hard,” wide receiver Favour Otujor said.

Henderson has wins over 5A teams Hallsville and Jacksonville.

”Starting this week we got both of our starting guards back and using them in running game and pass pro,” wide receiver Tobaius Jackson said.

Both teams offer different challenges that have the coaches really working on the little details during practice this week.

“They are big and fast and athletic,” Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffin said. “Their quarterback is a stud and those coaches have done a good job. I am ready to see how our kids respond.”

”They are intelligent kids,” Henderson head coach Robinson said. They do a lot of different things with the kicking game. “We have to go over it and spend some extra time on special teams. On offense, they line up in a multitude of formations and on defense have all types of shifts.”

While both coaches want to see a win this week, they know the bigger picture is getting their squads ready for district which begins in two weeks.

”We are just going to show up and focus on the root,” Griffis said. “We are not going to talk about the fruit much. We are just going to show up and water that root and at the end of it you will get some fruit.”

”I am not looking at the record,” Robinson said. “Every game we just want to get better. We want to execute and grow in our foundation. We are learning everything in our new program with our kids and our coaches.”

Kickoff between the two teams in Spring Hill is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

