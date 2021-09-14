East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. Nicholas made landfall just after midnight as a category 1 hurricane near Matagorda, Texas. The center of circulation remains near the coast this morning, but heavy rainfall is spreading northward ahead of the storm. Expect heavy rainfall to be continuous through the day in far Deep East Texas with some flooding conditions possible. Areas north of Lufkin will see intermittent showers from some of the outer bands, but no flooding is expected. As Nicholas continues to move inland, weakening is expected and the storm will slow down, keeping rain in the forecast through midweek. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Friday into the weekend.

