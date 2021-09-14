East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.(Richmond Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man who claimed to be shooting aliens he saw in the parking lot of a hotel in Kentucky, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to respond to reports of gunfire and saw the man firing a weapon from a hotel window.

A woman who was also in the hotel room had locked herself in the bathroom until police helped her to safety.

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.

Detectives later learned he was a convicted felon and in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, no one was hurt during the shooting, but officers discovered several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one went into another occupied hotel room.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
Source: KLTV Staff
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf, could cause heavy rainfall in East Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV
A federal judge temporarily blocked the state of New York on Tuesday from forcing medical...
Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state
The young driver eventually drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.
RAW: 12-year-old leads deputies on pursuit
Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Pregnant woman hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth