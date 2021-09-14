Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with widespread heavy showers. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through today due to the flooding possibility in Deep East Texas. Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane earlier this morning near Sargent Beach, Texas. As of 10AM, Nicholas was 10 miles southeast of Houston and moving to the northeast at 6mph. The system is expected to be downgraded to a Tropical Depression later today but will continue to bring rain to Texas and Louisiana over the next day or two.

An additional half a foot or more of rain is possible in some areas along the coast, and that is on top of what has already fallen. Some have seen over half a foot of rain already! Flooding is and will continue to be our main concern with Nicholas, mainly for South East Texas and Louisiana. As far as East Texas goes, rain should be ending for us sometime overnight/tomorrow morning. We’ll keep low rain chances in the forecast beyond today, but most of us will likely stay dry. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s and low 90s over the next seven days, and even cooler temperatures possible by this time next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.