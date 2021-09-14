East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Lufkin resident with large social media following passionate about redistricting

Roshin Rowjee (Source: KTRE Staff)
Roshin Rowjee (Source: KTRE Staff)(KTRE Staff)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin resident Roshin Rowjee has thousands of worldwide followers on a hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone alert social media page he manages.

On Thursday, he began a new page titled “It’s Time East Texas to Regain Our Economic Superiority.” He would like to create even half the followers on the redistricting Facebook page that he has on the weather watch site. He explained to Donna McCollum why he’s so passionate about the process and involving Deep East Texans.

Rowjee reserved a meeting room today at the Pitzer Garrison Civic Center in Lufkin for a town hall meeting. He opened the doors at 8 a.m. and plans to stay until 9 p.m.

The number of visitors has been few. He said he’s not giving up. To him, a change in redistricting lines will create a better future for Deep East Texas.

We’ll have more on this story later.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas AG threatens legal action over mask mandate at Longview ISD
Texas AG threatens 3 East Texas school districts with legal action over mask mandate
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents met Sunday for a special meeting to...
SFA Board of Regents hold special meeting to address concerns with president
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for portions of Deep East Texas through at least Noon...
First Alert Days set for portions of Deep East Texas through noon Wednesday

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 21,914 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
East Texas superintendents discuss vaccines, masks, personal freedoms at roundtable
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
ETN: Superintendent Roundtable
East Texas superintendents discuss vaccines, masks, personal freedoms at roundtable