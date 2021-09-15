East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Paul Sensat is accused of sexually assaulting massage parlor clients, including a...
Crockett police: Masseur sexually abused clients, child
Source: Gray News Media
Fifty-seven-year-old woman dies in mobile home fire on CR 559 in Etoile
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast
East Texas school superintendent to Gov. Abbott: ‘Man, we need your help’
Burkeville ISD administration has decided to close school tomorrow in case Hurricane Nicholas...
Several East Texas school districts closed, delayed Tuesday due to Hurricane Nicholas

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
States with the highest-paying home service jobs