Chapel Hill off to a perfect start

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are turning heads after a 3-0 start. Coaches preach fundamentals and technique all the time, but Chapel Hill’s head coach Jeff Riordan is able to go even further to pinpoint exactly what it is that is giving his team an advantage over opponents in the early part of the season.

“We have maybe one or two turnovers in three games, so the turnover battle is huge and we focus on that daily with everything that we do offensively,” said Riordan. “We’re getting a lot of takeaways, we’ve got three or for guys with interceptions, a bunch of different fumble recovery guys, so we’re winning the turnover game right now and that’s been a plus and that’s the reason we are 3-0.”

Riordan also mentioned that he was encouraged by his team’s discipline, which will likely be one of a few focus points for a week four matchup with Center. While they have had some struggles to start the season, Center is no cakewalk, especially considering last year’s game where they beat Chapel Hill by scoring 55 points.

“Last year when we played Center, it wasn’t as good,” said linebacker JK Davis. “But this year we’re coming back with our heads on straight, we’re coming back focused and I think we got it. I think we’re going to come through, pull through on defense, pull through on offense, kickoff, every position. We’re gonna come out and dominate and take over.”

JK exudes a realistic confidence that can be exemplified through the team’s hard work throughout the week. It isn’t arrogance, it’s the belief in the preparation process. Every player knows they have been set up for the best possible chance for success by those around them. It all starts one day at a time.

“The kids have learned it’s day to day,” said Riordan. “Let’s wait until Friday when it gets here, but let’s take care of Monday, let’s take care of Tuesday, let’s take care of Wednesday and use the day by day process in getting there.”

