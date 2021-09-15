First Alert: Cool breezes and slight rain chances will stay with us through the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A patch of dry air has combined with passing clouds and a northeasterly breeze to make for a pleasant September day in the Piney Woods.

Overnight will be partly cloudy and pleasant as lows drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with just a 20% chance of a passing shower. Otherwise, look for those below normal temperatures to stick around as highs only reach the lower-to-middle 80′s. Winds will remain breezy and out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

With the remnants of Nicholas hanging around southwest Louisiana, we will keep wrap-around clouds and some intermittent showers passing through from time-to-time. At the same time, an upper level trough will setup over north Texas the next few days. These two features will keep some low-to-modest rain chances in the forecast as we end the week and transition through the upcoming weekend.

Those modest rain chances will continue through early next week as southerly winds will bring back the Gulf moisture by this weekend. This will yield some daily downpours each afternoon as daytime highs find their way back into the lower 90′s.

Rainfall amounts may reach one inch in the next five-to-seven days.

After stuck in the warm and muggy air for a few days, all signs are pointing to a notable cold front arriving a week from today. This frontal passage would bring in a decent shot of showers and thunderstorms followed by some cooler weather.

