Red Zone Preview: What to expect from Week 4 in East Texas high school football

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone is going to take a look on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at the upcoming high school football action in East Texas.

We’ll have a game of the week preview for the Henderson at Spring Hill game. We’ll discuss how Lufkin will have to work to rebound from its district opener in Week 3.

We’ll also tell you who is new on the Red Zone Top 10, and introduce you to Mount Vernon’s quarterback, Braden Bennett, who is in this week’s layer spotlight.

