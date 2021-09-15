East Texas Now Business Break
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area

They’re needed for biopic about Marshall, Texas, native and boxing legend George Foreman
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist.
By Chandler Watkins and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sony Pictures is looking to hire 1,500 people in the Shreveport area.

Company representatives told City Council members Tuesday, Sept. 14 that the 1,500 are needed as extras for an upcoming production about an ArkLaTex native.

It’s the the story of Marshall, Texas, native and boxing legend George Foreman’s life.

Filming of the biopic is set to begin later this year.

The filmmaker originally was set to film the biopic about the two-time world heavyweight champion in New Orleans. The production was moved to Shreveport due to Hurricane Ida.

Sony’s representatives said the company anticipates spending about $5 million in the Shreveport area.

The George Tillman Jr.-directed biopic is being produced under Sony’s AFFIRM Films label.

Deadline.com reports that Khris Davis has landed the role of Foreman and that Sullivan Jones has been cast as legendary fighter Muhammad Ali. The website also says that the biopic is set to be released Sept. 16, 2022.

After boxing, Foreman went on to become a preacher, an entrepreneur and a rancher.

His website says his ranch at Marshall spans more than 300 acres. It’s home to Icelandic stallions, Arabian horses, goats, cows, llamas, donkeys, deer and various other animals plus birds including ostriches, turkeys and pigeons, according to Foreman’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

