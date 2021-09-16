East Texas Now Business Break
Deep East Texas sees second day of decline in COVID hospitalizations

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas continue to decline after a recent two-week high.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Wednesday, 163 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which serves the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. This is a decrease of nine from the day before.

However, the number of patients occupying ICU beds has increased by 11. As of Wednesday, only one ICU bed is available in Trauma Service Area H.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

