DeMarcus Lawrence breaks foot, could miss 8 weeks

(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys defense took a hit on Wednesday when their top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot.

The team is also expected to be without Randy Gregory for at least week 2, so Dallas is heading into Sunday action missing their top two pass rushers. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys could be without Lawrence for up to 8 weeks. Gregory is on the COVID-19 exempt list and the team does not believe he will pass protocols in enough time to practice for Sunday.

Lawrence was limited in the preseason with the veteran recovering from back surgery from last season.

