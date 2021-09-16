East Texas Now Business Break
Diboll man gets life for child sex abuse case

Kevin Massoth
Kevin Massoth((Source: Angelina County Judicial Records))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll man will spend his life in prison after a plea agreement in a child sexual abuse case.

Thursday’s plea hearing was to take care of all the charges against Kevin Massoth in Angelina County. As part of the plea agreement, Massoth accepted a life sentence for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. All of the rest of the cases were taken into consideration with that plea. This one life sentence encompasses all of the cases he was charged with.

“It is difficult visiting with the victims and getting them ready for the process of trial. In a case like this it was a case that encompassed multiple victims in multiple parts of the county, and multiple different offenses over quite a long period of time. There’s a lot of work that goes into that, we are very appreciative, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department did a great job on this case, the Texas Rangers did a great job on this case of providing us with good, solid information against this defendant. And mostly we are very proud of the victims in this case for being willing to go forward and being willing to be part of this process. Incredibly strong young ladies who have been through a lot,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud.

According to an arrest affidavit, Massoth was initially arrested in January 2020 on charges related to guns, stolen property and drugs. When law enforcement in San Augustine County searched his vehicle, they found videos of child pornography. This led to an investigation which led to these charges.

