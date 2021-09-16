First Alert: Pesky clouds and spotty showers will remain in play for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A large batch of low-level clouds has hung firm over the Piney Woods throughout much of the day today. Under the clouds, we have seen a few areas of patchy drizzle and mist, keeping a few roadways damp from time-to-time.

The remnants of Nicholas, now just a post-tropical low pressure system, is situated just east of Lafayette, Louisiana. We are still seeing wrap-around moisture and cloud cover from this system and will continue to do so as we round out the week and transition into the upcoming weekend. This post-tropical low will meander around the Bayou State and lift northward the next couple of days. This feature will keep the clouds, spotty showers, and below normal temperatures in place across East Texas.

Therefore, expect lots of clouds and a passing shower or two at times throughout the day on Friday as daytime highs only reach the middle-to-upper 80′s.

This weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each day as a trough of low pressure developing in north Texas will help draw in more moisture and keep us rather damp and unsettled. Look for daytime highs to hover around 90-degrees with lows in the lower 70′s.

Southerly winds return in earnest early next week, leading to more warmth and humidity surging back into the Piney Woods. Rain chances will drop off to 20% during the afternoon hours with only isolated showers expected.

We will then anxiously await the arrival of what could be our first fall cold front arriving early Wednesday morning, which is fitting since next Wednesday is the official start to fall. There does not appear to be much rain associated with the frontal passage, but it will help clear out the skies, drop the humidity, and offer an early taste of some autumn air for the back half of next week.

