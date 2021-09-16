Gov. Abbott reappoints three to Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX - Governor Greg Abbott has chosen a Woodville resident as one of three reappointments to the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors.

Lonnie Grissom, Jr. of Woodville is the owner and president of Golden Pine, Inc. He is a former board member for the Texas Forestry Association and former president of the Woodville Rotary Club. Grissom formally served on the Woodville Independent School District School Board. He joined the United States Army after graduation from Kirby High School and received an honorable discharge after 4 years of service.

The LNVA has a duty to conserve, control and utilize the waters of the Neches River and its tributaries including storm and floodwaters. It also authorizes the storing, controlling, conservation and distribution of storm and floodwaters of the Neches River and its tributaries, within and/ or without such district, for irrigation, domestic, industrial and municipal uses, and for hydroelectric power. The Authority may also sponsor and participate in an economic development program within the areas served by the Authority intended to strengthen the economic base and further the economic development of the state.

Ivy Pate, of Beaumont, and Jeanie Turk, of Sour Lake were the other two appointments.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.