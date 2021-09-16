Lufkin police investigating 2 unattended deaths at residence

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a residence where a man and woman were found deceased Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a man and woman were found inside a house in the 100 block of Home Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“As with any unattended death, our crime scene unit and detectives are on the scene interviewing possible witnesses and gathering information,” Pebsworth said.

KTRE will have more on this story as further information is made available.

