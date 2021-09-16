East Texas Now Business Break
Luis Flores scores 2 in Lufkin homecoming to lift TJC over AC

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Lufkin fans at Jase Magers Field on Wednesday night were split.

On one hand they wanted their nationally ranked Roadrunners to win but they also wanted to see Luis Flores, their hometown kid, dominate. They got one of those.

The No.3 Apaches beat No.14 Angelina 3-0. Flores scored two goals, one early in the first half and another with 15 minutes left in the match.

On the women’s side the No.20 Lady Roadrunners held a 2-1 halftime lead but lost 3-2 in overtime to the defending national champions. Angelina will travel to Trinity Valley on Saturday while TJC will host Jacksonville.

