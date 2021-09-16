East Texas Now Business Break
Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

