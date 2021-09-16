East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are dropping into the 60s in many places this morning.  Partly cloudy skies are expected through the day with a very light breeze out of the east and northeast.  Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon.  Expect slight chances for rain to continue through the weekend as tropical moisture sits over the region from the remnants of Nicholas.  Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon.  By next week, we’ll be tracking a cold front that should arrive just in time for the first day of Fall.  Chances for rain don’t look terribly likely right now, but will hopefully increase as the front gets closer.  Temperatures do look to cool down behind this cold front for the end of next week.

