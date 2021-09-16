East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.(National Park Service/M.Quinn/file)
By FELICIA FONSECA
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer.

They found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh.

Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver’s license out of Brooklyn, New York.

Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas school superintendent to Gov. Abbott: ‘Man, we need your help’
ETN: Superintendent Roundtable
East Texas school superintendent to Gov. Abbott: ‘Man, we need your help’
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Source: Gray News Media
Fifty-seven-year-old woman dies in mobile home fire on CR 559 in Etoile
Roshin Rowjee (Source: KTRE Staff)
WEBXTRA: Lufkin resident with large social media following passionate about redistricting

Latest News

This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid...
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
California Democrats are eying changes to the state's recall system.
California lawmakers want to re-evaluate state's recall system
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today
The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne...
North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles