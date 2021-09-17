Amber alert issued overnight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a 6-year-old boy last seen in the Houston Area.

The boy, Amari Baylor, was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Pearland police are now searching for an unknown black female, who’s approximately 30-years-old, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. They believe she’s connected to Baylor’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray, unknown make and model SUV with an unknown, possibly orange license plate, and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, call authorities at 281-997-4350.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.