Deep East Texas sees third day of decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas declined for a third day in row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Thursday that 138 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. That is a decline of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Additionally, Texas DSHS reported that there are currently 15 ICU beds available in Trauma Service Area H.

