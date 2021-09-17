First Alert: Dodging a few scattered showers this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each day as a trough of low pressure developing in north Texas will be the culprit for these modest rain chances. Look for daytime highs to hover around 90-degrees with lows in the lower 70′s.

Southerly winds return in earnest early next week, leading to more warmth and humidity surging back into the Piney Woods. Rain chances will drop off to 20% during the afternoon hours with only isolated showers expected.

We will then anxiously await the arrival of what could be our first fall cold front arriving late Tuesday afternoon, evening. There will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to form along and ahead of the front before it passes through and ushers in some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and a return to sunshine for the back half of next week.

The first day of fall is next Wednesday and it is fitting it will feel like fall in the Piney Woods, courtesy of those cool, northerly winds.

