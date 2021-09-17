East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another nice, mild start with temperatures in the lower 70s this morning.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday with partly cloudy skies and very light winds.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.  An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, especially in eastern counties of East Texas.  Slight chances for rain continue into the weekend, mainly for the late afternoon hours.  Temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.  Some warming is possible into early next week, but it won’t last long.  The first cold front of the fall season arrives midweek with a decent cool down and another chance for rain.

