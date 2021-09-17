East Texas Now Business Break
Gov. Abbott approves $1.8 billion for border security

Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 9 into law at a ceremony in Ft. Worth
Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 9 into law at a ceremony in Ft. Worth(keaton | (Source: Office of Governor Greg Abbott))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill signed Friday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott will add $1.8 billion in state funding for border security over the next two years.

House Bill 9 includes $32.5 million to the Office of Court Administration for court costs; $301.0 million to the Texas Military Department for additional personnel; $154.8 million to the Department of Public Safety for Operation Lone Star surge costs, replacement tactical marine units, and additional intelligence personnel; $273.7 million to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for increased corrections costs; $214,785 to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for employee overtime and travel costs; $1.02 billion for barrier construction, local grants, and establishing processing centers; $3.75 million for Border Prosecution Unit funding; and $16.4 million to the Texas Department of State Health Services for contracted ambulance services. House Bill 9 also includes extensive reporting requirements for the use of this funding.

“Our border crisis goes beyond the Rio Grande Valley and our South Texas communities — the smuggling of drugs, people, and weapons reaches far and wide throughout our state, and it affects all of us,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why border security funding is crucial to our efforts to keep the entire state of Texas safe and secure. This funding will provide our agency partners with even more support to address the influx of unlawful migrants and prevent dangerous people and contraband from entering our state.”

The Governor signed the legislation at the Fort Worth Police Officers Association (FWPOA) headquarters Friday.

