East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s an important recall: Kroger is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product due to a possible listeria contamination.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best-by date of Sept. 18.

It was sold in stores across Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If consumed, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people.

So far, Kroger says they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

The company is urging customers to either throw out the kale bag or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Lufkin police officers are seen outside a residence where a man and a woman were found dead...
Lufkin police investigating 2 unattended deaths at residence
Kevin Massoth
Diboll man gets life for child sex abuse case
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande
Embry Health's mobile testing unit allows them to set up in different locations in which they...
Embry Health opens pop-up COVID test site in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A...
Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates
Verizon is experiencing a service outage affecting a few states in the South.
Verizon experiences outage in parts of South
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states