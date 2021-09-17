East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin man reappointed to State Board of Education

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Abbott has reappointed Keven Ellis, D.C. as Chair of the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) for a term set to expire on September 16, 2023.

Keven Ellis, D.C. of Lufkin is the District 9 Representative on the State Board of Education (SBOE) and has served as Chairman of the SBOE since September 2019. He was elected to a four-year term of office in November 2016 and represents 31 Northeast Texas counties. Prior to being elected to SBOE, he served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and as board president in 2015-2016.  Additionally, he served as Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance that led to the historic School Finance Bill in the 86th Legislative Session, HB3. Ellis is owner of Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin. He is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. Ellis attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Lufkin police officers are seen outside a residence where a man and a woman were found dead...
Lufkin police investigating 2 unattended deaths at residence
Kevin Massoth
Diboll man gets life for child sex abuse case
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Lufkin police searching for suspect in double murder
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande

Latest News

Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Lufkin police searching for suspect in double murder
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today
Authorities are looking for Amari Baylor, who was last seen in Pearland, TX.
Amber alert issued for Texas boy discontinued
Texas State Forest Festival returns this weekend at George H Henderson Jr Expo Center
Texas State Forest Festival begins in Lufkin with adjustments, recommendations due to COVID-19