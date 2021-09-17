Lufkin police searching for suspect in double murder

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating double murder suspect Michael “Mike” Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin, is wanted for capital murder in the deaths of Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77. A family member found the elderly couple deceased in their home around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Home Avenue.

By late yesterday, the investigation led detectives to Rodriguez as the suspect.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic male described as 5′11, 200 pounds with a closely shaved head, receding hairline, and brown eyes. He has a teardrop tattoo by one of his eyes, several neck tattoos, “RODRIGUEZ” under his chin, a clown tattoo on one of his arms, and numerous body tattoos.

Rodriguez has a history of violence with 18 prior Angelina County arrests on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence, and DWI.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and extremely dangerous so if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his location or this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

