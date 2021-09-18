East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another lovely day today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming to near seasonal norms in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. It will be mostly quiet tonight minus a few light showers here or there, then more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout Sunday. Once again, our scattered rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Sunday, but temps will quickly warm back into the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday as more sunshine and drier conditions prevail. That warm and dry trend will die out quickly thankfully as our next cold front is still set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers and storms along with it, but most of the rain should be out by Wednesday morning, ushering in a mostly sunny but breezy first official day of fall. Behind the cold front, expect temps to sit comfortably in the middle to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday morning and afternoons remaining in the middle 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

