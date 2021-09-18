East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is going to be another lovely day today with partly cloudy skies and a calm breeze from the northeast. Temperatures have started off a bit muggy in the lower 70s and will quickly warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, with a few spotty showers popping up in the morning hours before better coverage of our rain develops in the afternoon. Our scattered rain and cloud cover will thankfully keep temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Sunday as well, but temps will quickly warm back into the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday as more sunshine and drier conditions prevail. That warm and dry trend will die out quickly thankfully as our next cold front is still set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers and storms along with it, but most of the rain should be out by Wednesday morning, ushering in a mostly sunny but breezy first official day of fall. Behind the cold front, expect temps to sit comfortably in the middle to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday morning and afternoons remaining in the middle 80s  for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Lufkin police searching for suspect in double murder
Lufkin police officers are seen outside a residence where a man and a woman were found dead...
Lufkin police investigating 2 unattended deaths at residence
Authorities are looking for Amari Baylor, who was last seen in Pearland, TX.
Amber alert issued for Texas boy discontinued
Kevin Massoth
Diboll man gets life for child sex abuse case

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: Warm and more humid with showers this weekend. A taste of fall arrives next week.
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-17-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips