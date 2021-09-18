East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody

Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The suspect in a double-murder which occurred in Lufkin has been taken into custody.

Lufkin police say Michael “Mike” Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin, was taken into custody Saturday morning in the 2200 block of North Raguet Street after officers located him using information from a Crime Stoppers tip.

Rodriguez is a suspect in a double-murder in the deaths of Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77. A family member found the elderly couple deceased in their home around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Home Avenue.

Lufkin police said they would like to sincerely thank the person who provided the tip and the public for tirelessly sharing Rodriguez’s photo and information over the past day.

RELATED: Lufkin police searching for suspect in double murder

