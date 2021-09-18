U.S. Constitution historians celebrate document’s 234th anniversary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On September 17, 1787, 234 years ago the U.S. Constitution was signed. And today, the Daughters of the American Revolution don’t want Americans to forget the document’s significance.

Each year Nacogdoches school children share the ringing of the Old University Building bell for each year the Constitution is old.

Every hard pull of the rope serves as a tangible lesson the Constitution’s authors showed strength and perseverance.

“It’s easy to just think of the Constitution as just some old document or those are just some old powdered-wig men who don’t have anything to do with today,” said Debra DiStefano, Constitution Week chair for the DAR Nacogdoches chapter. "

“But they do.”

The Daughters of the American Revolution teach the document’s relevancy.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of our nation,” said Marianne Keller, Nacogdoches chapter regent. Before a crowd of local dignitaries, DAR members and school children she said, “It is the source of all government power and limitation. And it protects the rights of all U.S. citizens.”

Yet, the group feels the Constitution is often interpreted to satisfy personal agendas.

“Many groups feel like the Constitution was made for them,” said retired history and government teacher Claudette Brown.

A pet peeve of retired history and government teacher Claudette Brown.

For over 30 years Brown encouraged students to ask,

“What is best for my nation? What is best for my community,”.

Liberty, freedoms, and rights are the principals of the Constitution. The DAR strives to teach the document’s significance in an apolitical way.

Constitution week continues thru September 23. DAR chapters across the nation are encouraging communities and schools to review the constitution and what it means to America. For guidance go to www.dar.org/national-society/education/constitution-week

