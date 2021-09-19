East Texas Now Business Break
IMAGES: Germany in Focus

A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's...
A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's longest-serving elected leader, prepares to leave office after more than 15 years.(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - The German federal election on September 26 will provide another opportunity for a reset in bilateral relations between the United States and one of its closest allies. KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is in Berlin getting a closer look at the state of politics in Germany, its response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the 60th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Click the slideshow below for more images from Germany.

Caption

