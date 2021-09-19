‘Jacks throttle Delta Devils with strong defense, Self to Gipson connection

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjack football team started the scoring early and made sure there was no chance of a close game when they beat Mississippi Valley State 58-13 Saturday night in Nacogdoches.

The ‘Jacks totaled 429 yards of total offense. The majority of that offense came through the air with the team tallying 374 yards. Preseason All-American Xavier Gipson had 131 yards on 3 receptions and two touchdowns. Gipson also had a 70 yard punt return for a touchdown. Trae Self went 10-18 for 214 and two touchdowns in the first half. Self sat out the second half. Preston Weeks went 8-13 for 148 yards. Blake Short went 2-4 for 12 yards.

On defense Jeremia Walker and Myles Brooks both had interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Baylor transfer James Sylvester led the defense with 1.5 sacks. The defense surrendered 109 rushing yards and 102 passing yards.

SFA improved their record to 2-1. Next Saturday the ‘Jacks will welcome Lincoln University out of California to Homer Bryce Stadium. This is Lincoln’s first year of football and they compete at the DII level. The Oaklanders are 1-1. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Sept 25 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.