Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! No surprises in the forecast today as we are looking at essentially a carbon copy forecast of what we saw yesterday in East Texas. We’re off to yet another muggy start in the lower 70s this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies. Another round of rain will be possible today, with the best chance to catch a shower being during our afternoon and early evening hours. Our scattered rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90 degrees today, but temps will quickly warm back into the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday as more sunshine and drier conditions prevail. That warm and dry trend will die out quickly thankfully as our next cold front is still set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers and storms along with it, but most of the rain should be out by Wednesday morning, ushering in a mostly sunny but breezy first official day of fall. Behind the cold front, expect temps to sit comfortably in the middle to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday morning and afternoons remaining in the middle 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

