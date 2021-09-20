East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day conversation at Senior Villages in Nacogdoches
Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
TDEM to open new COVID-19 antibody infusion center In Livingston

Latest News

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday. Under a plan...
Biden launches response to health harms from extreme heat
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend suspended in Florida nature preserve