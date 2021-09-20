East Texas Now Business Break
Carthage vs Gilmer: Battle of top ranked teams in Red Zone Game of the Week

By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Week 5 Red Zone Game of the Week will be a rematch from the 2020 4A DII State Championship game, when the No.2 Gilmer Buckeyes travel to the No.1 Carthage Bulldogs Friday night.

Last year the teams met twice with Carthage outscoring Gilmer a combined 112-28. In the regular season Carthage won 42-14 and then in the state title game 70-14.

Gilmer is 4-0 this season with a 49-35 win last week over Lindale. Carthage is just 2-0. The Bulldogs won week 1 over 5A ranked Crosby and then week 2 over Cornerstone Christian.

Carthage has won six straight over Gilmer. The last time the Buckeyes won in this rivalry was an 18-15 win in 2015.

Kickoff from Carthage Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.

