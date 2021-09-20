East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline further in Deep East Texas

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas continues to see a decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Sunday 146 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H which includes the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. That is a decline of five people from Saturday’s numbers and a decline of 35 people from the all-time pandemic high on August 30.

Additionally, four ICU beds were available in Area H on Sunday, which is up two from Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day conversation at Senior Villages in Nacogdoches
Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
TDEM to open new COVID-19 antibody infusion center In Livingston

Latest News

ETN: Lane
ETN: Lane
Asylum-seeking migrants rest under the International Bridge in Del Rio between Mexico and the...
Gov. Abbott requests federal emergency declaration in response to ‘border crisis’
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today
In this June 7, 2019, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen parked outside a...
COVID-era changes you’ll notice at DFW International Airport and some you won’t